2,950 Shares in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 107.6% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 42.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $471,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,012.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,564 shares of company stock worth $4,660,818 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ovintiv Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:OVV opened at $53.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.65.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 19.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 15.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

