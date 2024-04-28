GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 1,188 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 8,125.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 133,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 131,470 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 448,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,680,000 after acquiring an additional 16,595 shares in the last quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $2,981,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $998,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $114.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.54. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $119.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $909,430.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $909,430.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $182,928.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on TER shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.69.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

