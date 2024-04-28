GAMMA Investing LLC Buys Shares of 113 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 13.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 45.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 46.6% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 3,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.9% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,233.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 316 shares in the company, valued at $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256 over the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,238.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,274.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,176.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,525.14.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.