GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 484.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS:USMV opened at $80.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.80 and its 200-day moving average is $78.45. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

