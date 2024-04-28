GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2024

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMVFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 484.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS:USMV opened at $80.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.80 and its 200-day moving average is $78.45. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.