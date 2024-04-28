400 Shares in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 349.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 598.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,029,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 140.1% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Karuna Therapeutics

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.34, for a total value of $1,591,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,562,557.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

KRTX opened at $329.83 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $329.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $325.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.36). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.22) EPS. Karuna Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

