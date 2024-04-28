GAMMA Investing LLC Buys Shares of 1,720 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $89.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.87 and its 200 day moving average is $91.56. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $107.24.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 118.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.30.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

