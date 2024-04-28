California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,535 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $27,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.11.

SWK stock opened at $89.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.10. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.87 and a twelve month high of $104.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.13, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.77%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

