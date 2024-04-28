Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 1,414.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 6.0% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $81,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,525.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $780,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,385.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $81,918.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,525.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,720 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.31. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

