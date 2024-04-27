Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETR. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Entergy by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Entergy by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 36,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,062,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,247.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,685 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $106.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.67.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

