NVIDIA’s (NVDA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1,400.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 51.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NVDA. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,002.18.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $924.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $882.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $687.42. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $298.06 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 77.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $192,761,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,606,369,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after buying an additional 910,009 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,586,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,728,354,000 after acquiring an additional 388,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

