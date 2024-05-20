Kentucky Retirement Systems Cuts Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $730.05 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $392.10 and a fifty-two week high of $778.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $676.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $638.38. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.01, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 941 shares in the company, valued at $691,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.08, for a total value of $5,808,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 907,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,723,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,130 shares of company stock worth $31,063,503 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $743.78.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

