Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,489 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,839,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,048,000 after purchasing an additional 865,746 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,374,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,908,000 after acquiring an additional 826,232 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,091,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,514,000 after purchasing an additional 743,882 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,966,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,754,000 after purchasing an additional 145,513 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,813,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAL. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.4 %

DAL opened at $52.70 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average is $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,176,206.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,295.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

