Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 2,939,114 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,939,114 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Genpact worth $33,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 438.3% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Genpact by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of G stock opened at $34.31 on Monday. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average is $33.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 17.43%.

G has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Genpact in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

