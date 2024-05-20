1,778 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Xylem by 370.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.70.

Xylem Stock Up 0.4 %

XYL opened at $143.32 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $144.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

