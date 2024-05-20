Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.38 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 110.3% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 8.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 12.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 444,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,312,000 after purchasing an additional 49,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR opened at $117.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.93 and a 200-day moving average of $130.24. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.05.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

