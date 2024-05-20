Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Free Report) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,166 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $7.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $8.56.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.1037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.46%.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.