Brown Advisory Inc. Has $38.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $38,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $290.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.30. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.41 and a 12-month high of $291.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

