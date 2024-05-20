Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $67.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.95.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.69.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

