Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 3,102 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. City State Bank lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 3.0 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $79.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 97.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.67 and its 200-day moving average is $72.55. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.