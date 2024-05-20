NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $1,100.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,160.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $970.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price objective on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,002.18.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $924.79 on Monday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $298.06 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 77.45, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $882.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $687.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $14,606,369,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,050 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $4,826,280,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NVIDIA by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,349,610 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,144,490,000 after buying an additional 1,941,637 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.