Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Xylem were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Xylem by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 9.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter worth approximately $348,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of XYL stock opened at $143.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.16. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $144.03. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Xylem from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.70.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

