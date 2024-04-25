William Blair Weighs in on Fiserv, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FI)

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Fiserv in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.14. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $8.63 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share.

FI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

FI opened at $152.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FI. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

