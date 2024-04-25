Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Trading Up 7.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.9% on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $40.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care traded as high as $34.36 and last traded at $34.24. 229,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,715,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.73.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TNDM
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.18.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.86 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tandem Diabetes Care
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.