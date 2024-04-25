Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Trading Up 7.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.9% on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $40.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care traded as high as $34.36 and last traded at $34.24. 229,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,715,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.73.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.18.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.86 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

