Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Issued By B. Riley

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.08. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $8.63 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fiserv’s FY2025 earnings at $10.27 EPS.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Fiserv Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE FI opened at $152.25 on Thursday. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.34. The stock has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $7,071,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $84,583,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $3,732,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.