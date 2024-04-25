Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.800-1.860 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.890-7.030 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $204.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.55 and its 200-day moving average is $184.32. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $134.43 and a 52-week high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $204.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $201.78.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

