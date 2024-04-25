Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 182.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,256 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Roblox were worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 29.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025,779 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 158.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,151,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,035,000 after buying an additional 5,604,995 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 13.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,769,000 after buying an additional 4,927,848 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 123.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,267,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,634,000 after buying an additional 1,805,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 20.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,145,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,897,000 after buying an additional 1,368,347 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of RBLX opened at $34.97 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 770.71%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $1,081,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,326.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,188,330.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $1,081,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,709 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,326.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 699,374 shares of company stock valued at $29,183,298 in the last ninety days. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

