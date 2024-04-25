Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,851 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Charter Communications by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Charter Communications by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

CHTR opened at $264.70 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.31 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.07. The company has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.38 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $334.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on CHTR

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.