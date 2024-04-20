Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Position Raised by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 182.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Xcel Energy stock opened at $54.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $71.32. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet cut Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

