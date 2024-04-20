O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.67.
A number of analysts have commented on OI shares. TheStreet lowered O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass
O-I Glass Stock Performance
Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. O-I Glass has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About O-I Glass
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.
