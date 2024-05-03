Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Charles E. Kranich Acquires 3,000 Shares

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) Director Charles E. Kranich bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,052 shares in the company, valued at $615,162.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Penns Woods Bancorp Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $140.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.28.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 87,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. 27.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.