Patrick P. Gelsinger Purchases 2,000 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Stock

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $55,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,045.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Mobileye Global Stock Performance
Shares of Mobileye Global stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of -145.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.19. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $47.41.
Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mobileye Global
Mobileye Global Company Profile
Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mobileye Global
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.