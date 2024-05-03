Citigroup Boosts Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Price Target to $25.00

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE SG opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. Sweetgreen has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $26.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.28.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.04 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sweetgreen news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,286 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $52,803.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,017.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sweetgreen news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,286 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $52,803.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,017.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,288 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $123,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 432,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,555 shares of company stock worth $2,214,389. Insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,810,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,019,000 after acquiring an additional 84,375 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 31.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,009,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,350,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,361,000 after acquiring an additional 224,522 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,729,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after acquiring an additional 476,998 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 1,435.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,674,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

