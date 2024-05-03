HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) SVP Sells $26,190.00 in Stock

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) SVP Scott Fenstermacher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $26,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,679.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

HealthStream Stock Up 3.6 %

HSTM stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $29.12. The firm has a market cap of $821.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.01.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.88 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. HealthStream’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in HealthStream by 568.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HealthStream by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in HealthStream during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

