Evercore ISI Boosts Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target to $44.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE ST opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.73. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $47.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -436.32%.

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. CWM LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 253.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 153.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the third quarter valued at $685,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 57,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Articles

