Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.83.

FLR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fluor in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

FLR opened at $39.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 70.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.12. Fluor has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $43.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fluor will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 202.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 38,945 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fluor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fluor by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after acquiring an additional 571,316 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Fluor by 10.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

