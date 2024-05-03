Jonathan Craig Kinney Acquires 2,000 Shares of John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Stock

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Craig Kinney acquired 2,000 shares of John Marshall Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $34,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 173,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,469.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Marshall Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

JMSB stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The firm has a market cap of $243.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.82 and a beta of 0.59.

John Marshall Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from John Marshall Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. John Marshall Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Marshall Bancorp

John Marshall Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMSB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in John Marshall Bancorp in the third quarter worth $287,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in John Marshall Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 134,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 61,315 shares during the period. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial loans, and other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

