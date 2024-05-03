Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) SVP George S. Ensinger Sells 635 Shares

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) SVP George S. Ensinger sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $30,232.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,915.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $48.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.21. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $78.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.34 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 48.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WABC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

