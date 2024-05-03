Robert W. Baird Boosts Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target to $47.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.73. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $47.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -436.32%.

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 190,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 569,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,937,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 16.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Articles

