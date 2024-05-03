Adrian Paul Purchases 5,000,000 Shares of EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR) Stock

Posted by on May 3rd, 2024

EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVRGet Free Report) insider Adrian Paul bought 5,000,000 shares of EV Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,000.00 ($26,315.79).

EV Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98.

EV Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EV Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, tin, lead, tungsten, tantalum, zinc, lithium, molybdenum, antimony, and other deposits. It holds interests in various projects located in Peru, Mexico, Austria, the United States, Serbia, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for EV Resources (ASX:EVR)

Receive News & Ratings for EV Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EV Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.