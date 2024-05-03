Benjamin Hohl Sells 3,250 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $55,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Hohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 11th, Benjamin Hohl sold 14,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $346,080.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $59,312.50.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $55,152.50.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ELVN opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.04. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $26.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.09. Equities analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

