Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CARR stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

