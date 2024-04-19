Wealth Alliance Sells 2,733 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealth Alliance lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.28.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $118.46 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $468.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

