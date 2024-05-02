Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Position Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PKG shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.57.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at $31,967,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,975,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,041 shares of company stock worth $6,799,177 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $174.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.74. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $122.20 and a 1 year high of $191.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

