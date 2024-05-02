Cwm LLC Has $435,000 Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,731 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,367,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $573,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,724 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,507,181 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $97,415,000 after acquiring an additional 309,977 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,876,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,202 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,196,000 after acquiring an additional 64,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,342 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,844,000 after acquiring an additional 65,053 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BUD. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $59.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.8722 per share. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

