Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $210.00 at Robert W. Baird

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMZN. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.18.

Shares of AMZN opened at $179.00 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $101.15 and a 1-year high of $189.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.59 and a 200 day moving average of $159.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.65, for a total transaction of $8,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,014,055 shares in the company, valued at $339,670,375.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,811,286 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038,029 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 16,029.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,717,254 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,981,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,989,254,000 after buying an additional 12,176,114 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

