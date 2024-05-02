TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target Raised to $34.00

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC cut TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.60 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.72.

TechnipFMC Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FTI stock opened at $25.35 on Monday. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $27.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TechnipFMC

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 367.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

