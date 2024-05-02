Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Insulet by 251.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Insulet by 104.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 2,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PODD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Stock Performance

PODD stock opened at $170.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.51, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.53. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.26 million. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Stories

