D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 98,618 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $16,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 53.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,884,000 after buying an additional 591,787 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,371,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE DHI opened at $145.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $165.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.42.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.43. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.63%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

