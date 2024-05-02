Cwm LLC Raises Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 150,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 282,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in LKQ by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 933,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,206,000 after purchasing an additional 169,460 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 88,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at $20,087,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $41.30 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average is $48.01.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

