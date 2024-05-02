Cwm LLC Purchases 853 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $10,453,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $10,453,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 456 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total value of $64,733.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $694,752.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,547 shares of company stock worth $25,039,887 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NBIX stock opened at $143.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.51. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $148.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Stories

